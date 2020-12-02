Local officials discuss proper COVID vaccine distribution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Americans anxiously wait for the FDA to approve a COVID vaccine, the CDC is planning ahead.

A CDC panel announces it recommends health care personnel and long term facility residents receive first the COVID-19 vaccines.

An advisory committee to the CDC voted Tuesday to designate health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff as the first groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

This decision the lines up with what Laredo’s health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino was hoping for.

“Health care workers are being proposed along with health care residents. This is great news since we have seen the mortality of those 65 and older be significantly higher than those in other groups.”

However, states are not required to follow the CDC’s recommendations; the recommendations simply provide a framework.

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain tells KGNS local officials will now wait to be briefed on what the distribution plan will look like in Texas.

Even though the first batch of vaccines are predicted to be distributed by the end of the year, experts say the vaccine will probably not become widely available in the U.S. until the spring.

Until then, Chamberlain says the city is prepared for mass distribution.

He adds because the city has hosted vaccine drives before, staff is trained to ensure proper flow and support.

This recommendation by the CDC is not a vaccine approval.

Vaccine approvals are done by the FDA which is set to meet with Moderna and Pfizer in a couple weeks.

Chamberlain says Laredo has 31 approved locations to administer vaccines but it’s still unclear if all will be allowed to give the COVID vaccine because of certain criteria.

