Local women’s shelter continues to help families despite pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Reports have shown that quarantining at home has affected the family life, and even some say domestic violence calls to police have increased.

One local organization has been tackling the issue of domestic violence for two decades, and now they’re overcoming challenges from the pandemic.

Casa de Misericordia is a shelter for victims of domestic violence, but it’s not just any shelter.

They hope to break the myths of what people think places like this look like and they are of course addressing the COVID-19 situation for the residents.

Claudia Cabello leaves Casa de Misericordia not as a resident, but as a volunteer.

The mother of three lived at the shelter in 2006 when she was a victim of domestic violence.

Now, she’s a survivor trying to educate other people in the same shoes.

“The people who arrive here don’t have anything. We don’t feel like we are a person.”

Casa de Misericordia and its partner Mercy Clinic remain open despite the pandemic.

They continue to provide counseling and legal advocacy services, although they are near full capacity.

“The shelter is open,” said Sister Rosemary Welsh. “We are receiving families. With this pandemic going on, we’re taking super precautions. Temperatures are taken every day. Everybody wears masks in the shelter with social distancing. One of the big barriers overcoming was what are the children going to do about school, and if you have a lot of people in the shelter, is it safe because of the coronavirus?”

Large bedrooms, private bathrooms, and a kitchen to cook in… just a few things people who come to Casa de Misericordia can expect.

Something Claudia was pleasantly surprised to see when she first arrived 14 years ago.

At the time, she had a 3-month-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

“They love Casa de Misericordia because they feel like it’s a house.”

It was a pleasant surprise for other kids, as well.

“You could hear the kids outside saying, ‘mom, please, I don’t want to go to the shelter,’” said Sister Rosemary. “And then they walked in and said, ‘mom, this is really nice.’”

Changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic include social distancing, only one family per room, and fewer gatherings.

But what hasn’t changed is that they continue to help survivors like Claudia.

“Kids studying, good grades, I continue with my life, too.”

Casa de Misericordia wants to emphasize that they are open, but they are not accepting used donations at this time.

However, the shelter is preparing to give the kids the best Christmas they can. You can sponsor a family and donate new toys, blankets, underwear and other new items.

If you’d like to donate, you can call 726-0151.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.