Man accused of setting fire to dumpsters

The investigation led authorities to Juan Manuel Sanchez where he allegedly confessed to the fires
Juan Manuel Sanchez
Juan Manuel Sanchez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who set fire to multiple areas is caught after a two-day investigation.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Juan Manuel Sanchez and charged him with arson.

The operation started after eight fires were reported in the downtown area on Sunday and two more on Monday night.

A group of officers had been staked out after reports of dumpsters being set on fire.

Investigators say the suspect had allegedly been targeting businesses along San Bernardo using road flares to start the fires.

The break in the case reportedly came courtesy of some security footage.

From there, officers were able to track down Sanchez and identify him during a traffic stop.

We’re told he confessed to the fires and evidence was found in his car.

The fire department is also investigating the case to see if more charges should be added.

