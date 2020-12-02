Advertisement

Man faces life in prison for deadly human smuggling accident

The incident happened on Nov. 5 when DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu which escalated into a car chase that turned deadly
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man faces up to life in prison for a human smuggling attempt that ended in a deadly crash.

David Valadaz, 27, is expected to appear for his arraignment before a judge next week for a human smuggling incident that happened on Nov. 5.

It all started when DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu at which point Valadaz refused and gave chase.

Authorities followed the vehicle until it crashed into a local business and Valadaz attempted to flee on foot.

The indictment alleges authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered three people who were all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. one allegedly died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Valadaz is charged with conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens causing death.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
37-year-old Hector Ibarra-Balderas
Agents arrest sex offender near south Laredo park

Latest News

CDC shortens quarantine period
CDC shortens quarantine period for COVID-19
Houston Mayor hints at curfew after video shows large crowd at nightclub
Houston nightclub under fire for large crowd
Houston Mayor hints at curfew after video shows large crowd at nightclub
Juan Manuel Sanchez
Man accused of setting fire to dumpsters