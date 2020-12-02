Man faces life in prison for deadly human smuggling accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man faces up to life in prison for a human smuggling attempt that ended in a deadly crash.

David Valadaz, 27, is expected to appear for his arraignment before a judge next week for a human smuggling incident that happened on Nov. 5.

It all started when DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu at which point Valadaz refused and gave chase.

Authorities followed the vehicle until it crashed into a local business and Valadaz attempted to flee on foot.

The indictment alleges authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered three people who were all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. one allegedly died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Valadaz is charged with conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens causing death.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.