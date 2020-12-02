Advertisement

Officer surprises driver with gift instead of citation

Officer Rubio surprised a driver with a small gift and explained the importance of traffic safety.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the Laredo Police Department is spreading some holiday cheer on the roads.

Just like Santa Claus, they are giving gifts who are on their nice list.

It’s just a small gesture to remind the community that not all of Santa’s helpers are dressed as elves.

