Officer surprises driver with gift instead of citation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the Laredo Police Department is spreading some holiday cheer on the roads.

Just like Santa Claus, they are giving gifts who are on their nice list.

During a traffic stop, Officer Rubio surprised a driver with a small gift and explained the importance of traffic safety.

It’s just a small gesture to remind the community that not all of Santa’s helpers are dressed as elves.

