Paisano rest areas to look different this year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Year after year, thousands of paisanos stop at paisano stops located near the ports of entry for a place to rest and regroup.

This year it seem those stops could potentially risk lives due to COVID, so it’s going to look different.

The tourism office says they are still analyzing what other options are available.

They are waiting on the responses from several offices and the recommendation from the Laredo health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino.

”Maybe in one or two weeks, we have all the information ready, we need to... with this pandemic, we have to have all the information ready and we have to coordination, for the response from the federal government,” said Reyna Sarte from the Tourism Office.

This year vehicle traffic will not be allowed at international bridge one Gateway to the Americas, but it will be routed to bridge two, the Juarez-Lincoln.

Right now the current recommendation is that everyone stays home if possible.

