Sweater weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are starting to feel the changes in the weather pattern, but we still aren’t seeing any severe winter weather compared to other parts of the country.

After a cold morning in the 30s, we are going to warm up just a bit into the upper 40s and 50s so things won’t be too bad when you are on your morning commute.

On Wednesday, we’ll heat up to a high of 67 and lows in the upper 40s.

Things will warm up near the 70s on Thursday, and overnight we will see another drop in temperatures into Friday night. We are looking at highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s once again.

On Saturday, things will remain in the 50s and as we start next week, we’ll be in the low to upper 60s.

So now we are starting to see fall-like temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. There’s no telling what type of conditions we’ll see.

