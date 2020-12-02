TAMIU to offer all final exams online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unconventional fall semester is coming to an end as TAMIU students began taking finals on Tuesday.

TAMIU says students are not required to return to campus to take final exams.

This semester finals will be taken and delivered completely online, despite some classes offering face-to-face instruction.

However, TAMIU officials say students can come to campus to use computer labs if they wish to do so.

