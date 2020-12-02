Advertisement

TAMIU to offer all final exams online

This semester finals will be taken and delivered completely online, despite some classes offering face-to-face instruction.
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M International University(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unconventional fall semester is coming to an end as TAMIU students began taking finals on Tuesday.

TAMIU says students are not required to return to campus to take final exams.

However, TAMIU officials say students can come to campus to use computer labs if they wish to do so.

