Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Cotulla

After a search of the trailer, agents found 14 undocumented immigrants concealed inside
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Cotulla discovered over a dozen individuals during a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

After a search of the trailer, agents found 14 undocumented immigrants concealed inside.

All were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

