Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Cotulla

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Cotulla discovered over a dozen individuals during a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

After a search of the trailer, agents found 14 undocumented immigrants concealed inside.

All were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were taken in for processing.

