Baby it’s cold outside!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we are not as cold as places up north, we are going to start our day in the low 40s and see a high of about 58 degrees.

Things will get colder as we head into the later evening hours as we dip down into the upper 30s.

As we head into Friday, we will see a high of 62 degrees and lows in the 40s.

When looking at the weekend, it looks like we are going to warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s.

We could see a couple of chances of showers but it doesn’t look like we are expecting any treacherous rainy or cold conditions.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.