Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash
Man faces life in prison for deadly human smuggling accident
CDC shortens quarantine period
CDC shortens quarantine period for COVID-19
Police surprise driver with gift instead of citation
Officer surprises driver with gift instead of citation

Latest News

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK warehouse
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about attacks on him and his family and...
Georgia Sec. of State responds to threats, attacks by Trump
FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas...
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid