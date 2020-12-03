City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Laredo mayor and health authority have issued a new emergency ordinance which includes a curfew.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 4, the city will implement a curfew for all residents that will only affect social activities outside a business between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This means residents will not be able to congregate at someone’s house during these hours; however, you can still engage in other lawful activities at a business or alone such as exercising.

As part of the new order, the city will only allow 50 percent of its employees to work at the offices and the rest will be working from home.

For the safety of the citizens and employees, all office buildings will also be closed to the public during this time but they still provide services online or over the phone.

The city also encourages everyone to take part in the run-off elections by doing so in a safe manner which includes practicing social distancing, wearing a facemask, and sanitizing your hands before and after.

If you have any business to take care of with the city, you can do so online here or you can call the respective city department.

