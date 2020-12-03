Click It or Ticket Campaign deemed a success

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department wrapped up its recent Click It or Ticket Safety Campaign.

Over 1,800 citations were handed out from Monday, Nov. 16th to this past Sunday.

They pulled over just over 1,100 people over that 14-day period.

Officials say of those six percent of them were for people not wearing their seatbelts.

