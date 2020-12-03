Advertisement

Click It or Ticket Campaign deemed a success

The Laredo Police Department says over 1,800 citations were handed out from Monday, Nov. 16th to this past Sunday.
File photo: Click it or ticket
File photo: Click it or ticket(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department wrapped up its recent Click It or Ticket Safety Campaign.

Over 1,800 citations were handed out from Monday, Nov. 16th to this past Sunday.

They pulled over just over 1,100 people over that 14-day period.

Officials say of those six percent of them were for people not wearing their seatbelts.

