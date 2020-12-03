Congressman Cuellar discusses future plans of border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar speaks on the article published by a Valley newspaper about the future of the border wall.

In the Rio Grande Guardian article published on Tuesday, Cuellar said he was looking forward to telling border wall contractors to pack their bags.

In a statement sent to KGNS, Congressman Cuellar released a statement about the article and his plans with President-Elect Biden.

Here is the congressman’s statement:

“Since day one, I have been against the construction of an ineffective 14th century solution called a border wall. I’ve spoken with community leaders and constituents throughout South Texas, and it is apparent that many agree with my position. I’ll be asking President-Elect Biden to: 1) rescind the national emergency declaration and reprogrammed funding; 2) direct the Department of Justice to dismiss all condemnation suits; 3) terminate for convenience all current and pending Army Corps of Engineer contracts; and 4) rescind Homeland Security waiver authority relating to the construction of new border barriers.

Whether contractors have just recently signed a contract or have already begun significant planning and are underway with construction – they won’t have any option other than packing up and going home.

If we’re going to protect our southern border, then we need to implement sensible border security in the form of modern technology and enhanced equipment for Border Patrol. I look forward to working with the Biden administration towards legitimate solutions for our border communities and finally putting an end to the mess that is this wall.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.