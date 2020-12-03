DPS asking community for information regarding cold case in Refugio County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in obtaining information about a cold case homicide in Refugio County that happened nearly 30-years-old.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for an unidentified woman’s death.

On Mar. 2 of 1992, the remains of an unidentified woman were found on a ranch about four miles east of Refugio by a pipeline construction crew. Her remains were covered by brush and she was found with no identification. The clothing found at the scene included a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots, and a red earring.

Based on forensic examinations, the woman is believed to be white or Hispanic between the ages of 20 and 35 and roughly five feet, three inches tall.

It’s believed her remains had been at the location between one and three years before she was discovered.

DPS is asking for help identifying her. Once her remains are positively identified, the Texas Rangers will notify the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have released a sketch of what is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s skeletal remains. The image is an approximate likeness based on data obtained from a more recent anthropological analysis.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-252-TIPS or the missing persons hotline at 1-800-346-3242.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.