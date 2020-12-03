Hospitalization rate reaches 28.6%

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Of the 149 people currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus, three are babies in the nursery, and one is a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It’s a unit referred to as the NICU where babies born premature or underdeveloped stay until they are ready to go home.

No word yet on the severity of these cases, but along with these babies there are 48 individuals in the adult intensive care unit with 32 on ventilators, and just over 100 people in non-COVID units.

As of Wednesday, our hospitalization rate is at 28.6%.

The health authority says some help came in from the state so capacity was increased at Doctors Hospital.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.