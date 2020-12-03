Advertisement

Hospitalization rate reaches 28.6%

Of the 149 people currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus, three are babies in the nursery, and one is a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospitalization rate increases(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Of the 149 people currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus, three are babies in the nursery, and one is a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It’s a unit referred to as the NICU where babies born premature or underdeveloped stay until they are ready to go home.

No word yet on the severity of these cases, but along with these babies there are 48 individuals in the adult intensive care unit with 32 on ventilators, and just over 100 people in non-COVID units.

As of Wednesday, our hospitalization rate is at 28.6%.

The health authority says some help came in from the state so capacity was increased at Doctors Hospital.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas
Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio

Latest News

Laredo taking notes from El Paso's emergency order
Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army asks for help for Red Kettle Campaign
Dentist duties during pandemic
Zapata dentist’s experience operating during pandemic
Disturbance on I-35 on the Loop 20 exit
Police presence causing traffic on I-35