Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order

A possible emergency order would apply to dine-in restaurants and possibly placing limits by way of curfews on dine-in restaurants and social gatherings.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local leaders’ hands are tied when it comes to enforcing stricter COVID-19 emergency mandates, especially if they exceed the governor’s order.

However, Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz says the city is currently reviewing El Paso’s emergency order.

At first, El Paso had ordered residents to stay at home and shut nonessential businesses, but a state of appeals court halted that shutdown.

Eventually, a less rigid order was introduced that doesn’t close business but implements a curfew.

Saenz says it is being discussed if Laredo could do something similar.

“It appears it looks like there is room there to add additional restrictions but we are being careful also consulting with Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina and our legal department.”

It would apply to dine-in restaurants and possibly placing limits by way of curfews on dine-in restaurants and social gatherings.

Saenz says the city is just waiting for the Attorney General’s Office to confirm they can submit and add additional language to Laredo’s executive order.

