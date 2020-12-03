Advertisement

Local health authority discusses paisano season safety protocols

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The gateway city is bracing itself for the rush of travelers set to come during paisano season.

Concerns surround the upcoming paisano season as the inevitable wave of travelers is set to arrive not only to the gateway city, but pass through it.

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says despite urging people not to travel, paisano season is unavoidable.

He believes it’s better to deal with whats to come in order to prevent a major spread of the virus.

Trevino says the city, with his recommendations, have a mitigation plan in place.

This year the paisano rest stop will be set up at the Sames Auto Arena.

This will allow for more space in between different traveling groups.

At the Sames rest stop, Trevino says sanitary stations and portable restrooms will be made available.

Also, Trevino says travelers will be given vital information like safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and they will also be informed about local emergency orders they must follow while in the city.

Trevino says this is the best option on something that cannot be stopped. He adds this plan will allow for some sort of standard for paisano travelers to follow.

The rest stop is set to open on December 15th at 6 p.m.

