Mall Del Norte debunks rumors on closing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local mall is debunking rumors about its closing despite rumors surfacing online.

The senior marketing director for Mall Del Norte addressed the rumors that recently started on social media saying they assure the public they are not closing.

Back in early Nov. Mall Del Note’s owner, CBL properties filed for bankruptcy in order to complete a restructuring of its balance sheet and position the company for future success.

The company says CBL’s properties will not be impacted by this process in any shape or form.

CBL’s properties are not closing nor are they for sale and customers can expect business as usual.

