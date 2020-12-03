Advertisement

Mall Del Norte debunks rumors on closing

CBL’s properties are not closing nor are they for sale and customers can expect business as usual
File photo: Mall del Norte Laredo
File photo: Mall del Norte Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local mall is debunking rumors about its closing despite rumors surfacing online.

The senior marketing director for Mall Del Norte addressed the rumors that recently started on social media saying they assure the public they are not closing.

Back in early Nov. Mall Del Note’s owner, CBL properties filed for bankruptcy in order to complete a restructuring of its balance sheet and position the company for future success.

The company says CBL’s properties will not be impacted by this process in any shape or form.

CBL’s properties are not closing nor are they for sale and customers can expect business as usual.

For more information on CBL’s bankruptcy filing, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
David Valadaz arrested in fatal vehicle crash
Man faces life in prison for deadly human smuggling accident
CDC shortens quarantine period
CDC shortens quarantine period for COVID-19

Latest News

DPS have released a sketch of what is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s...
DPS asking community for information regarding cold case in Refugio County
File photo: Click it or ticket
Click It or Ticket Campaign deemed a success
Man injured in morning rollover on Del Mar
City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance