Man injured in morning rollover on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a vehicle rollover that happened in north Laredo Thursday morning.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 9 a.m. near the 300 block of West Del Mar.

Paramedics arrived and found a 23-year-old man with minor injuries.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.