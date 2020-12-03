Man injured in morning rollover on Del Mar
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a vehicle rollover that happened in north Laredo Thursday morning.
According to reports, the incident happened at around 9 a.m. near the 300 block of West Del Mar.
Paramedics arrived and found a 23-year-old man with minor injuries.
He was transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.
