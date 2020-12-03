Advertisement

Police presence causing traffic on I-35

People at the scene are saying that there does not seem to be an accident but there is law enforcement out there on I-35 and the exit of Loop 20.
Disturbance on I-35 on the Loop 20 exit
Disturbance on I-35 on the Loop 20 exit(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re out on I-35, there appears to be some serious traffic backing up.

KGNS currently has a crew out there finding out what’s going on over at the I-35 and Loop 20 exit.

Apparently, people at the scene are saying that there does not seem to be an accident but there is law enforcement out there on the scene.

Traffic is being pushed back far so please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas
Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio

Latest News

Hospitalization rate increases
Hospitalization rate reaches 28.6%
Laredo taking notes from El Paso's emergency order
Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army asks for help for Red Kettle Campaign
Dentist duties during pandemic
Zapata dentist’s experience operating during pandemic