Recommendations for children and facemasks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wearing face masks has now become part of our daily routines, but for those with younger children or children with disabilities, it’s raised questions about impeding development and understanding one another.

KGNS spoke to a local psychotherapist on communication techniques that can help younger kids and those who may be struggling.

Masks are changing the way we communicate with one another, according to local psychotherapist Myrthala Alejo.

”Children are really going to look to parents for the tone of voice and facial expressions and body language and the children are going to tune into other things.”

She says change isn’t always a bad thing.

”It’s going to be a positive thing for those people who did not speak louder or clearer because we are muzzled so we are going to pick it up a notch.”

She recommends that kiddos who have a speech problem or can’t hear very well use a mask where you can see your lips or use something like a face shield.

“Parents are going to dictate how they develop at this time, parents are very positive and make it all about their safety, we are not wearing masks 24 hours a day.”

She believes that now we are using more of our senses to communicate efficiently

”When the day comes that we stop using masks it’s going to be, ‘wow!’ It is going to be a change, but it is going to be a positive change but kids are resilient and they will adapt.”

Her advice to parents is that children learn through play.

She says modeling how to communicate with a mask is the best thing to do, so when they have to interact outside of the home they are comfortable and confident.

Alejo also says that children will be impacted, but in a good way, because it forces us all to pay better attention to each other.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.