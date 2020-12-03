Runoff elections to continue with enforced safety protocols

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite the new city guidelines, voters can still head to election voting sites to cast their ballots.

The new health guidelines won’t affect runoff elections.

Even with the new protocols in place, the city encourages voters to participate in this election.

Webb County’s election administrator explains that the sites will remain open to the public.

“Their order to close the buildings to the public, which goes into effect on Friday, should not affect us for Tuesday or Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of voting days that remain and it should not affect us on the 12th of December,” said Jose Salvador Tellez.

You can visit any early voting site by wearing a face mask and following all safety guidelines in place.

As a reminder, the last day of early voting is Tuesday, December 8th and election day is Saturday, December 12th.

