Salvation Army asks for help for Red Kettle Campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Recently, we talked about how a national nonprofit organization is helping kids in need this holiday season, and now we talk about more ways they are helping all of those in need while ringing a bell.

Every year, the Salvation Army holds their biggest fundraiser of the year- the Red Kettle!

If you’ve noticed less bell ringers this year, that’s because it’s one of many things COVID-19 has affected.

It’s Jesus Barrios’ first time bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and ringing in some joy is what some other individuals hope to do during a pandemic.

“I may be exposing myself, but all of this is for the children, for the people....”

He stands outside Walmart on Bob Bullock Loop and international for 8 hours a day asking for donations that are used to giving back to our community all year round.

“Having them smile makes me really happy and it lets me continue on throughout the day for the kids, you know.”

Captain Galaneas from the Salvation Army says this year with the pandemic, they’ve gotten significantly less volunteers to help collect donations.

“Right now, we only have five bell ringers and I really need at least 20,” said Captain Galabeas.

With their usual volunteers not participating because of health concerns, that means the 20 red kettles spread out throughout the city won’t be covered.

The Salvation Army tells us they’re being as safe as possible by keeping their bell ringers equipped with new personal protective equipment every week.

For anyone who wants to participate without being exposed to a crowd while ringing a bell, they can create their virtual kettle at www.Salvationarmytx.Org/laredo.

The Red Kettle Campaign will be going on until Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army asks that those in our community without jobs consider a four week position with them, any help goes a long way.

