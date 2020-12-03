Advertisement

Zapata County to host toy distribution drive-thru event

The event will take place on Friday, December 4th at the Zapata County Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Santa Claus is coming to the community of Zapata to deliver gifts to all the nice boys and girls.

This Friday, the Zapata County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a drive-thru Christmas Toy Giveaway for children ten years and under.

Normally the chamber organizes a Christmas Parade and light show but this year due to the pandemic, they decided to continue to spread holiday cheer in the form of a drive-thru event.

The event will take place on Friday, December 4th at the Zapata County Plaza located at 606 Highway 83 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No registration is necessary.

