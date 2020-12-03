Zapata dentist’s experience operating during pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dr. Ninfa Galvan is used to wearing a mask when she operates on someone’s mouth, but now she wears headgear that covers her entire head.

“At the end of the day even if we’re in a crisis, we are looking out for (patients), and we’re putting them first,” Dr. Galvan said.

The safety precautions even begin before a patient enters Gateway Community Health Center, where Galvan works as a dentist.

“As an employee before I come up to my office, I have to get my temperature checked. I get asked a series of questions that are COVID-related. Once I make the cut, then I move up to my office,”said Mara Lopez, executive director for Gateway Community Health Center. “The same for patients. Patients show up. We ask that they be masked, their temperatures are taken, they’re asked a series of questions, then they’re able to check in for their appointment,”

The clinic has multiple locations in Laredo and one in Zapata.

Without Gateway, people who live in the small town would have to travel an hour away to get treated.

That was the case when Dr. Galvan was growing up.

“I grew up in Zapata. I went to high school here,” she said. “Growing up, we’d have to travel to see the dentist. It’s a really good feeling to be here especially in the middle of a pandemic because I got to help a lot of patients who weren’t able to receive care because their offices were closed.”

Not all dentist offices have machines that suction out the aerosol particles from the mouth, but all of the Gateway locations do.

“We’ve been taking care, but at the end of the day even if we are exposed, all of us who are providing these essential services are also lucky in a sense to be able to help,” Dr. Galvan said.

Other changes include closing off the waiting room and allowing patients to wait in their car before their appointment.

The clinics also have a COVID-only area for testing.

Gateway Community Health Center does not turn anyone away, regardless of financial situation or citizenship.

They also offer payment plans for those who can’t immediately afford treatment.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.