Agents arrest child molester and MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child molester and a gang member within 24 hours of each other.

The first incident happened on Dec. 2 when agents apprehended a group of half a dozen individuals at a ranch near Freer.

During processing, one of the individuals identified as Artemio Telles-Garcia, a 32-year-old Mexican National.

Records revealed that Telles-Garcia had been convicted of child molestation in Rincon, Georgia back in 2016 and was previously deported from the U.S.

The second incident happened on Dec. 3 when agents in Hebbronville apprehended a group of 14 individuals at a ranch on the northwest part of town.

One of the individuals identified as Jorge Gonzalez-Del Cid was believed to belong to the MS-13 Gang.

Both men are being held by Border Patrol pending prosecution for their immigration violations.

