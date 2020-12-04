Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance
Laredo taking notes from El Paso's emergency order
Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order
DPS have released a sketch of what is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s...
DPS asking community for information regarding cold case in Refugio County
Source: MGN online
H-E-B announces plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Family spreads cheer with lightshow extravaganza
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief
File photo: Blue Santa takes part in Coffee with a Cop event
Blue Santa to attend this weekend’s Coffee with a Cop event
The House Speaker said bipartisan talks were moving forward on a virus relief bill.
Pelosi: Momentum on COVID relief bill