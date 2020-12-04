Blue Santa to attend this weekend’s Coffee with a Cop event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to a Christmas-themed Coffee with a Cop event this weekend.

This Saturday, Laredo Police will be at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 2301 Guadalupe Street to speak with citizens about any issues that are going on in the community.

Best of all, jolly old Saint Nick will be in attendance accepting unwrapped toy donations from community members who are looking to give back this holiday season.

Gift cards for a free ice cream cone will be provided with every donation.

The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Police are asking residents to wear their facemask at all times.

