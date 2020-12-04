City announces new emergency order to include curfew

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday morning, the city of Laredo announced new protocols to its emergency health order.

This comes after the rise in COVID-19 cases and the highest hospitalization rate since the new formula took effect.

Many people had questions about the order such as “What’s the point if bars and restaurants are not included?” and “What’s the difference from social gatherings at home to being out in public where there’s more of a chance to catch it?” and “Is this just a way for the city to make money?”

“Stores aren’t closing. Restaurants aren’t closing, but we are asking people to be safe,” said Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department.

Following the city of El Paso’s lead, the city of Laredo will enforce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m starting Friday, Dec. 4.

The curfew only applies to social activities outside businesses. That means if anyone is gathered at a home where they don’t live between those hours, they are violating the order.

If someone is grocery shopping past 10 p.m. or even at a restaurant past that time, they are not in violation.

The reason businesses, including bars, will remain open is because Gov. Greg Abbott has not approved local governments to close them or even implement a curfew for them.

“We contemplated that, too. We did check with the Attorney General’s Office, Ken Paxton,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “Basically the governor’s orders (are that) he doesn’t want to further reduce the economy or businesses, so restaurants have been reduced to 50% occupancy. That will continue. The curfew will not apply to any businesses.”

Local governments must have state approval to implement their own mandates, such as curfews.

Attorney General Paxton and Gov. Abbott gave the green light.

“I know what a lot of people are going to say and say ‘I guess the virus doesn’t exist at Walmart or H-E-B or it doesn’t exist between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.’ and that’s not what we’re indicating,” Investigator Baeza said. “When you’re out in public, the majority of the people are all masked up. They’re keeping distanced, but when you’re in a home, all that goes away.”

Another concern is the $1,000 fine for violating the curfew. Is it just a way for the city to make more money?

“We’re not in this for that. This isn’t a quota. This isn’t a way for the city to raise more money. This measure that we’re taking is to make sure that people stay safe,” Investigator Baeza said.

He also says there will be more patrolling throughout the city as needed, but they’re simply asking the community to cooperate.

According to a KGNS Facebook poll as of 9 p.m., out of 938 votes, 62% responded that they do not support the new health order whereas 38% do.

The order is effective for 10 days, but the city council may extend or amend it. They meet on Monday, Dec. 7.

