City to change hours of Christmas lights display at local parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In compliance with the city’s new emergency order, the City of Laredo has decided to make some adjustments to its light displays at local parks.

Starting on Friday, the Christmas lights at local parks will be turned off at 10 p.m. in order to comply with the new curfew.

This will affect the display at El Progeso Park, Arturo Benavides Park and Independence Hills Park.

It’s all an effort to keep residents from congregating at city parks after hours; however, the walking trails and tracks at local parks will remain open through the curfew as the ordinance considers exercise an essential activity.

