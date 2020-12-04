Advertisement

City to change hours of Christmas lights display at local parks

Starting on Friday, the Christmas lights at local parks will be turned off at 10 p.m. in order to comply with the new curfew.
Christmas lightshow at Independence Hills Park
Christmas lightshow at Independence Hills Park(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In compliance with the city’s new emergency order, the City of Laredo has decided to make some adjustments to its light displays at local parks.

This will affect the display at El Progeso Park, Arturo Benavides Park and Independence Hills Park.

It’s all an effort to keep residents from congregating at city parks after hours; however, the walking trails and tracks at local parks will remain open through the curfew as the ordinance considers exercise an essential activity.

