Family spreads holiday cheer with lightshow extravaganza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and a local family is looking to deck more than just the halls with boughs of holly this holiday season.

Every year, the Cruz Family puts on a holiday light show extravaganza for their neighbors and the entire community to enjoy.

Normally the family invites the middle school band, dance team and neighbors to a holiday film, but this year due to the pandemic, those plans were left out in the cold.

Not only are they bringing out the Christmas spirit but also the kindheartedness that comes with helping others in need.

Kayla Cruz says, “We started it as a Christmas tradition just to bring joy to our kids’ eyes a family tradition that me and my husband wanted to start and then we just said why not bring awareness to the community to the different organizations that might not have a Christmas.”

With the cold winter days ahead of us, the family decided to ask spectators to donate blankets and socks for Delta Kappa Gamma which will bring warmth to our elderly community.’

Cruz says, “We are collecting blankets and sockets with grits, these donations will be donated to Delta Kappa Gamma and they will donate it to the elderly community. The elderly can’t see their families because of the pandemic so a little bit of joy with blankets and sox is the least we can do.”

During a time where many events and family traditions have been canceled, the Cruz’s are just happy to be able to spread Christmas cheer without spreading the virus.

Cruz says, “It’s going to be a very different Christmas but we hope that the community can help out with a little blanket for the elderly, we hope they could swing by and enjoy the comfort of their car.”

The family says they have collected over 30 blankets and socks and says they will be accepting donations until Friday.

If you want to come on out and enjoy the light show you can stop by the 9990 block of Toinette Street every day at 6 p.m. until the sixth of January.

