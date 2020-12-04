Advertisement

Freezing cold Friday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we are not literally freezing, we are going to start our day in the 30s!

On Friday we’ll start out in the low 30s and see a high of about 61 by the afternoon.

Things will remain the same on Saturday but we will start to warm up as we head into next week.

Now on Sunday, we’ll start out in the low 40s, still keeping with chilly temperatures and we’ll hit a high of about 67 degrees by the afternoon.

We’ll start next week in the 40s and see highs in the 70s.

This pattern of cold mornings and warm afternoons will continue into next weekend as well.

We are looking to warm up to as high as 74 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday.

Although we are seeing cooler weather, it doesn’t look like we’re seeing consistent winter weather.

It doesn’t look like we are going to see a white Christmas this year.

Into the unknown!