H-E-B announces plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas’ favorite grocery store chain will be stepping up in helping fight the coronavirus.

In an announcement on their website on Thursday, H-E-B said that they will be partnering with the federal and state government to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public, following the schedule from the Centers for Disease Control.

They go on to say that the grocery chain is proud to, “Continue their long-term tradition of taking care of Texans.”

