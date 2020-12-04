Advertisement

Local girl celebrates birthday by donating to local shelter

Instead of having a birthday party or asking for gifts for herself, Liliana Garcia asked for donations to give to the Bethany House Shelter.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One 11-year-old celebrated her birthday by giving back to her community on Thursday.

She dropped off dozens of blankets, more than 100 toiletries, 60 toys and dozens of food items.

”I feel that helping people is so important because a lot of people need help.”

Garcia is the 2019 Miss Junior Southwest Texas.

Her pageant group typically collects donations together, but their plans were cancelled due to the pandemic.

