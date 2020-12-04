Advertisement

Mall Del Norte debunks closing rumors

Although Mall Del Norte is not closing, the owners did file for bankruptcy in November.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mall Del Norte’s doors remain open despite social media rumors swirling around.

The senior marketing director for the mall wants to assure the public the mall is not closing.

However, the owners of Mall Del Norte did file for bankruptcy in November.

Officials say that the move was made to complete a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet and position the company for future success.

The company says it’s properties will not be impacted by this process.

