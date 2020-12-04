Advertisement

Santa Claus is coming to town- with some restrictions

Visiting Santa and getting pictures with him is an honored tradition, but with the challenges that 2020 brings, children can no longer sit on his lap to ask him for gifts.
Santa Claus returns to Mall Del Norte
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, Santa Claus is still coming to town!

Santa Clause is and is stationed at Mall Del Norte once again, but this time he’ll be at a safe distance.

Visits with Santa are now contactless with families and kids sitting six feet apart from old Saint Nick.

Everyone in the photo, including Santa, is required to wear a face mask during the visit.

Reservations are needed and appointments are scheduled for every fifteen minutes.

Those not comfortable seeing him in-person have the option of doing it virtually.

Lastly, remember that Santa has to return to the North Pole so his time here is limited.

Although Rudolph the red nosed reindeer will still be lighting the way, we have to keep in mind that even Santa Clause is dealing with a pandemic.

You have until Christmas Eve to find Santa and his team of elves at the center court in Mall Del Norte near Macy’s.

He’s there from Monday to Saturday at 11 in the morning to 8 in the evening, and Sundays from 12 in the afternoon to 6 in the evening.

