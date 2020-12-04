U.S. offers help to Mexico with Pfizer vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The president of Mexico said on Thursday that his government had approached President Trump for help in obtaining a coronavirus vaccine.

Mexico’s government is moving swiftly to secure coronavirus vaccines after their president failed to enforce lockdowns and cushion the economic effects of the pandemic.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he approached President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, back in July and asked them to extend a helping hand to our neighboring country.

Obrador suggested Mexico will probably wait until U.S. regulators approve the Pfizer vaccine later this month before giving it the greenlight in Mexico.

Mexico’s health department signed a contract for 34.4 million doses of the vaccine.

The health department said it hoped to receive 250,000 doses in December. Each person requires two doses, but many worry it won’t be enough.

Mexico has suffered the world’s fourth-highest death toll, with more than 107,000 confirmed deaths.

And with very little testing in Mexico, officials estimate the real death toll is probably closer to 150,000.

In Laredo, new cases are still topping previous days on a regular basis.

More than 100,000 Americans are sick with the coronavirus and remain in the hospital. Just over 2,800 deaths were reported in a single day. Records that sadly, will soon be shattered.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.