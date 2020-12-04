LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Meanwhile, the Webb County offices will remain open to the public.

Webb County emergency management coordinator Steve Landin says no changes will happen.

He adds they will continue to follow all safety protocols to ensure a safe environment.

Landin says there are 39 active cases with county employees, which represents to less than 2% of employees testing positive.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.