Advertisement

Webb County offices will remain open

Webb County emergency management coordinator says they will continue to follow all safety protocols to ensure a safe environment.
Webb County offices to remain open
Webb County offices to remain open(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Meanwhile, the Webb County offices will remain open to the public.

Webb County emergency management coordinator Steve Landin says no changes will happen.

He adds they will continue to follow all safety protocols to ensure a safe environment.

Landin says there are 39 active cases with county employees, which represents to less than 2% of employees testing positive.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance
COVID-19 vaccine
CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Laredo taking notes from El Paso's emergency order
Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order

Latest News

Mall Del Norte will remain open
Mall Del Norte debunks closing rumors
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar discusses future plans of border wall
Runoff elections continue
Runoff elections to continue with enforced safety protocols
DPS have released a sketch of what is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s...
DPS asking community for information regarding cold case in Refugio County