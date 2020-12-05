Accident reported on Springfield and Del Mar
Three cars were reportedly involved in an accident that caused a southbound closure at the intersection.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on Springfield and Del Mar on Friday evening.
Right before 7 p.m., three cars were reportedly involved in an accident that caused a southbound closure at the intersection.
Please drive with caution and find alternate routes to travel.
