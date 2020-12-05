Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

