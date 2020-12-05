Advertisement

City to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers

The vaccines will be shipped to Laredo as early as the week of December 14th depending on when they are authorized for use in the country.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo announces they are going to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers.

If so, Laredo will get over 2,900 vaccines.

The first set of vaccines will be distributed to the hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19.

This includes: physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff like custodial staff.

Also, additional clinical staff providing support to labs, pharmacies, diagnostics and/or rehabilitation services qualify for the vaccine.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Texas will receive more than 224,000 Pfizer vaccines that will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties including Webb.

The initial vaccine supply is limited.

