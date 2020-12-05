House of Representatives votes to decriminalize marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The House of Representatives votes to federally decriminalize cannabis.

The vote on the “MORE Act,” or the “Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act,” passing the house by a vote of 228 to 164.

The bill would remove marijuana from the Federal Controlled Substances Act and clear the way to erase non-violent federal marijuana convictions.

Its path in the senate is uncertain, though.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who supports the hemp industry, has said lawmakers should focus on providing relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The MORE Act also creates pathways for ownership opportunities in the emerging cannabis industry.

On the House floor was Congressman Henry Cuellar, taking part in the MORE Act vote.

In a statement he explains the decision he ultimately made.

”I voted against the MORE Act because of public health and public safety concerns. Legalizing marijuana for adults has the potential to lead to more teens and preteens using. The American Academy of Pediatrics as well as the Texas Medical Association opposes the legalization of marijuana.

”Specifically, the AAP opposes it due to its harmful effects to adolescent health and development. I agree with both the AAP and TMA that we need to further study the use of this drug to better understand the impact and define best policies.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.