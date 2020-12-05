Local clinic receives a donation to help community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For some, it’s the most giving time of the year as a local clinic gets a donation that will go a long way in keeping locals healthy.

Texas Community Bank is giving some much appreciated funds to Mercy Ministries Clinic Friday morning.

The clinic has been able to stay open and keep every employee despite the pandemic.

Usually they serve about 2,500 patients a year.

The president Sister Maria Luisa Vera says the pandemic has increased their expenses as they try to get the right equipment to keep everyone safe.

”As you know, our clinic is not a free clinic, but its very affordable, our co-pays are very minimal. But there are times when that even 5 or 10 dollars is too much money for some people, and we don’t want to turn anyone away who has a need. So it just helps us to continue to serve those in need and to help our community to stay strong and alive and get over this pandemic.”

Sister Maria Luisa says right now they are focusing on a campaign that is teaching everyone about the flu vaccine.

