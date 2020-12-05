Advertisement

Local clinic receives a donation to help community

Texas Community Bank is giving some much appreciated funds to Mercy Ministries Clinic.
Mercy Ministries Clinic gets a donation
Mercy Ministries Clinic gets a donation(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For some, it’s the most giving time of the year as a local clinic gets a donation that will go a long way in keeping locals healthy.

Texas Community Bank is giving some much appreciated funds to Mercy Ministries Clinic Friday morning.

The clinic has been able to stay open and keep every employee despite the pandemic.

Usually they serve about 2,500 patients a year.

The president Sister Maria Luisa Vera says the pandemic has increased their expenses as they try to get the right equipment to keep everyone safe.

”As you know, our clinic is not a free clinic, but its very affordable, our co-pays are very minimal. But there are times when that even 5 or 10 dollars is too much money for some people, and we don’t want to turn anyone away who has a need. So it just helps us to continue to serve those in need and to help our community to stay strong and alive and get over this pandemic.”

Sister Maria Luisa says right now they are focusing on a campaign that is teaching everyone about the flu vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Disturbance on I-35 on the Loop 20 exit
Police presence causing traffic on I-35
Laredo taking notes from El Paso's emergency order
Laredo taking notes from El Paso’s emergency order

Latest News

Accident reported on Springfield and Del Mar
Accident reported on Springfield and Del Mar
Source: MGN online
City to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers
Vehicle parade for Tree of Angels
Local organization hosts vehicle parade for Tree of Angels
Family spreads Christmas cheer with lightshow
Family spreads holiday cheer with lightshow extravaganza