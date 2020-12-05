Local organization hosts vehicle parade for Tree of Angels

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An event that remembers the lives of those killed of violent crimes will be a bit different this year.

The People Against Violent Crimes is inviting the public to this year’s Tree of Angels event.

Unlike other years, this event will be a vehicle parade.

A Christmas tree is put on display at the main library with ornaments decorated with pictures and names of victims killed in horrific crimes.

Jane Lira, the organizer, put this event together when her son Joey was killed.

The event will be Saturday at the parking lot, the tree will be out on display for the public.

The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you attend, a mask will be mandatory.

