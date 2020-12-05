Media briefing discusses arrival of COVID vaccine to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before the new development of Laredo receiving the first shipment of COVID vaccines, health officials held their daily media briefing.

As long as there are no interruptions in the development and distribution of the vaccine, the general public could have access to it about three to six months into the new year.

There will be two different brands available, Moderna and Pfizer.

Only adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine, although the city did not indicate a minimum age.

The state health department will determine how much of it will arrive to Laredo.

In the meantime, hospitals and healthcare workers are grappling with the high hospitalization rate, which reached 30% on Thursday.

In the past, these media briefings have been quite long, but on Friday it was short.

City officials reiterated what they do each time, and that’s stop the spread and do your part.

As of now, hospitals are struggling to keep up with their high number of patients.

The city is coordinating with the fire department, Gateway Health, and Sisters of Mercy to provide out-of-hospital care by the end of next week.

More on the first set of vaccines... they will be distributed to the hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19.

This includes: physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff like custodial staff.

The Commissioners Court will discuss entering into an agreement with the CDC to enroll as a vaccine provider in the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Response Program.

Their meeting is Monday.

