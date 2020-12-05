UISD Signs of Suicide program helping families’ mental health

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With parents staying in more, it’s become hard for them to help their children while helping themselves.

Now, a local school district is giving parents a hand to deal with stress.

“Acknowledge, care, and tell” is what a local district says to uplift their students in hard times.

In the middle of a pandemic, mental health is an issue the younger crowd in our community is facing.

“In the month of September, we had 35 students elementary, middle, and high school that expressed some type of suicide ideation.”

Michelle Ramirez from UISD tells us about “Signs of Suicide,” a program United Independent School District follows to assist students, staff, and this year also parents.

The program helps on what to look out for, especially signs if a child is harming themselves.

Through virtual presentations, counselors show students support and encourage personal help.

“The pandemic has been extremely stressful for our students and staff, as well.”

With parents also being home and kids being the first to see all the struggles happening behind the scenes, school counselors are sharing their focus.

Ramirez says this year more than ever parents are also seeking guidance on how to get to a better place mentally.

“Our counselors also provide parenting sessions. Explaining to them the act care tell and helping when they need assistance.”

The district says this year has been the busiest for counselors helping families get to a better place mentally.

There are more than 1,200 independent school districts in Texas and only twelve follow the Signs of Suicide Program.

