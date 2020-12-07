70s and sunny!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be the second week of December, but it looks like we are still dealing with warm and sunny conditions!

On Monday, we will start out in the upper 30s during the early morning hours and see a high of about 73 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer from there, on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see a high of about 77 degrees for both days and lows in the mid to low 50s.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we’ll jump up to the 80s which is very warm for December but it’s not unusual for us in Laredo.

Things will cool down on Saturday when we get back to the 70s and then on Sunday, we’ll start the week in the upper 60s.

So it looks like you can turn off the heater for a while because we are not going to be seeing any severe winter weather conditions.

Keep in mind the official start of winter isn’t until December 21st. Maybe that’s when we’ll see some real changes start to take effect.

