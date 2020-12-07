Advertisement

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Patrol Agent

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Carl E. Landrum
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Border Patrol is announcing some big changes for the agency.

The chief of the U.S Border Patrol Rodney S. Scott and Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudack recently appointed Carl E. Landrum as the Senior Executive Service Position of Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for the Laredo Sector.

Deputy Chief Landrum joined the agency back in October of 96 as a member of Class 323.

Throughout his 24 years of service, Landrum has served in numerous supervisory and command positions including Special Agent with the Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City.

Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City and Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Chief Landrum started his new leadership endeavor at the Laredo Sector yesterday.

Congratulations to him.

