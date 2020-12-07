Coach keeps kids active physically and mentally during pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The year 2020 will be remembered for its challenges, frustrations, anxiety, and for some, even grief. However, there are many individuals who remain out of the limelight who are doing their part to help others.

Local Coach Ramon Avina is making a difference in our community by taking time out of his schedule to teach our youth discipline as well as how to be active and positive.

After coaching his own children in baseball, basketball, and football, Coach Avina says he felt the need to continue sharing all he knows with other kids.

Third graders Joe Kirkpatrick, Arturo Dominguez, and several others are getting to spend a few hours a week outdoors practicing basketball.

Joe and Arturo say Coach Avina teaches them how to be strong so they can stay positive and focused whenever they are playing basketball.

It’s not just the fundamentals of sports, he’s also teaching other important life lessons.

Avina says helping the kids is always something that he cherishes and will never forget.

Especially during this pandemic year, where he says it’s important for kids to have some sense of normalcy.

Avina says, “Never give up ever, stay relentless all the time, and never give up on their dreams. It is something that I will teach my kids all the time that whether it is in sports or in life, you will always, always need to be ready, always be tough, and always need to be the best that you can be.”

This year marks 26 years coach Ramon Avina has been coaching kids. He estimates he’s coached around six to seven hundred kids in total.

